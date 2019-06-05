WRBICAN MATTHEW HULIAK

Age 60, of Pittsburgh, former chief archivist at the Andy Warhol Museum, renowned Warhol expert, and author of the forthcoming Yale University Press book A is for Archive: Warhol's World from A to Z, died on Saturday, June 1, 2019, after a heroic four-year battle with brain cancer. Matt was the beloved partner of Sharon (Yeschke) Tomasic; devoted son of Annabel (Jarjabka) Wrbican and the late Samuel Wrbican; and cherished brother of Sue Wrbican and Bill Wrbican, with wife, Carrie, and children, Sam and Nicholas. Matt was also embraced by Sharon's family: Walt and Wilma Yeschke, Matt Yeschke, with wife, Magda, and daughter, Maya, Karen Wingert, with husband, Bruce, and sons, Julian and Will; and Eric Yeschke, with partner, Lisa Christopher. He is mourned by many friends and colleagues, who treasured his intellect, creativity, and generosity of spirit. A native of Creighton, PA, Matt became passionate about art and art history as a child, attending Tam O'Shanter drawing classes at the Carnegie Museum of Art. He earned a B.F.A. (Painting) and an M.F.A. (Intermedia/Electronic Art) from Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), where he studied with Professor Bruce Breland. Matt also exhibited his artwork at the Pittsburgh Center for the Arts and Galleries. After working for the Carnegie International Exhibition of Contemporary Art and the Digital Art Exchange (DAX) Collection at the CMU Archives, he was hired in 1991 to inventory Warhol's archival materials by the artist's foundation in New York City. Many of those materials became part of the Archive collection at the Warhol when it opened in Pittsburgh in 1994. Over more than two decades at the Warhol, Matt managed the Archive and Warhol's Time Capsules, traveling worldwide for exhibitions and lectures. He also curated or co-curated many exhibitions - including Warhol by the Book, Twisted Pair: Marcel Duchamp/Andy Warhol, and Warhol Live: Music and Dance in Warhol's Work - and published essays on Warhol's art and life. Matt supported many environmental and social-justice organizations and enjoyed gardening, baseball, music, and the companionship of his cats. In lieu of funeral services, a memorial service celebrating his life will be held later this year. Arrangements are by THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC.,﻿ in Pittsburgh.