CLARK MATTHEW J.
A resident of Denver, CO., formerly of Forest Hills, age 26, was taken too young after a tragic hiking accident, on September 28, 2019, in the Rocky Mountains. Cherished son of Michael J. and Terri (Truglio) Clark of Forest Hills. Beloved brother of Michael, Danielle, and Anthony. Grandson of Michael (Marie) Truglio and Francine Truglio; Margaret Clark and the late Thomas Clark. Great-nephew of Glenn and Kathy Truglio with whom Matthew resided in CO and formed a special bond with their son, Neil (Chantelle) Truglio. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Matthew attended St. Maurice Grade School in Forest Hills from K-8 and was a 2012 graduate of Central Catholic. He then attended Ohio State University and developed into an ardent Buckeye fan. He settled in Colorado to pursue his passion for adventure and the outdoors. Matthew's caring heart was rivaled only by his kind soul. He possessed an intelligent mind and deep compassion toward those who were less fortunate. Matthew will be sorely missed by his treasured family and his many friends and is now an angel in heaven, watching over us all. Friends welcome Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, PA 15145, 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Maurice Church. Matthew will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Matthew's name to the .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019