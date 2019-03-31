Home

Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-1943
MATTHEW J. "MATT" GREENWAY

MATTHEW J. "MATT" GREENWAY Obituary
GREENWAY MATTHEW J. "MATT"

Of Mt. Lebanon, passed unexpectedly on Sunday March 24, 2019. Preceded in death by his beloved grandparents Jim and Eleanor McCaffrey, and William and Helen Greenaway; survived by his loving parents Patty and John Greenaway; his aunts and uncles, Bill and Donna Greenaway, Mary and the late Joseph Weaver, Virginia Greenaway, Mary Ann McCaffrey, Jim and Rita McCaffrey and Mark and Laura McCaffrey. Matt is also survived by great-aunts, cousins and friends. Friends will be received Sunday and Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207. Funeral on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. with Funeral Mass in St. Rosalia Church at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Xavier University's Political Science department Xavier.edu/giving/ or to Bishop Canevin High School. http://www.bishopcanevin.org/apps/pages/donation.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019
