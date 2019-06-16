MCMONIGAL MATTHEW J.

Age 55, of Slippery Rock, formerly of Shaler Twp., on Thursday June 13, 2019. Beloved son of Rose and the late W. Keith McMonigal; loving brother of Mike (Lisa), Mark (Joell), and Marlin (Barbara Ann); dear uncle of Zach, Jonathan, Elizabeth, Jeremy, Matthew, and Anna; dear great-uncle of Sawyer. Matt's AVS family in Slippery Rock, Rob, Rory, Hugh, Dennis, and Donny, as well as many loving staff members. Friends will be received on Monday, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Service will be held in the Epworth U.M. Church, 1300 Burchfield Rd., Allison Park, on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Allegheny Valley School, Slippery Rock.