Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Resources
More Obituaries for MATTHEW MCMONIGAL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MATTHEW J. MCMONIGAL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MATTHEW J. MCMONIGAL Obituary
MCMONIGAL MATTHEW J.

Age 55, of Slippery Rock, formerly of Shaler Twp., on Thursday June 13, 2019. Beloved son of Rose and the late W. Keith McMonigal; loving brother of Mike (Lisa), Mark (Joell), and Marlin (Barbara Ann); dear uncle of Zach, Jonathan, Elizabeth, Jeremy, Matthew, and Anna; dear great-uncle of Sawyer. Matt's AVS family in Slippery Rock, Rob, Rory, Hugh, Dennis, and Donny, as well as many loving staff members. Friends will be received on Monday, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Service will be held in the Epworth U.M. Church, 1300 Burchfield Rd., Allison Park, on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Allegheny Valley School, Slippery Rock.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bock Funeral Ltd.
Download Now