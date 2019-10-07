|
|
LUCKHARDT MATTHEW JOHN
Age 41, of Canonsburg, after having significant health problems passed away in his home on Friday, October 4, 2019. Matthew was the adoring father of Piper Leigh Luckhardt and the late Fiona Luckhardt; beloved son of John and Barbara (Faust) Luckhardt; dear brother of Allyson (Tim) Eckenrode of Virginia; loving uncle of Mattie and Beatrice Eckenrode. He is survived by the mother of his children, Susan (McLelland) Luckhardt. Matt will also be greatly missed by his aunts, uncles and cousins. Matthew brought laughter to life. He could see humor in any situation and most definitely would find a way to make us laugh even in the worst times. He gave himself to the people in his life, and his wide circle of friends demonstrated his compassion for others. In an emergency, Matt remained focused and helped who he loved to find peace. He loved deeply. His little girl became the center of his universe. He could bring Piper to fits of giggles. She always knew she was loved. She returned it to him. The people in his life will miss him and his kindness. Matt graduated from Peters Township High School, where he was active in football and basketball. He went on to graduate from W & J College and then earned an MBA from California University. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER'S. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211, on Tuesday from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday at 11 a.m. Please meet at Trinity United Methodist Church for a celebration of Matt's life (530 Center Church Rd., Canonsburg, PA 15317). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Piper's education fund at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/players-amp-friends-for-piper. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 7, 2019