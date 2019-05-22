McFARLAND MATTHEW S.

On May 17, 2019, age 59 of Scott Township, formerly of Oakdale. Beloved husband of Angela (Mercurio) McFarland; loving step-father to Brian (Kayla) Hutton, and Scott (Jessica) Hutton, Jr.; loving grandfather of Jaxson, Journey, Julianna, Blayne, Bradyn, SJ and Brock; devoted son of Robert W. McFarland and the late Claudia (Smith) McFarland; brother of Robert (Mary Lou) McFarland and the late Jill McFarland; teasing uncle to four nieces and nephews. Scot was a 1977 graduate of West Allegheny High School. He was a competitor on the football and swim teams and enjoyed being a member of the chorus. Scot was dedicated to Jefferson Memorial Park since 1979, where he took great pride in caring for the park's beauty and the experience of those who visited. His passions were home improvement projects, playing the keyboard, golfing and crossword puzzles, and enjoying his backyard view from his Man Cave with his cats, Emma and Meeps. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 25, 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. A Memorial Service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.