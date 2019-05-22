Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Resources
More Obituaries for MATTHEW McFARLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MATTHEW S. McFARLAND

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MATTHEW S. McFARLAND Obituary
McFARLAND MATTHEW S.

On May 17, 2019, age 59 of Scott Township, formerly of Oakdale. Beloved husband of Angela (Mercurio) McFarland; loving step-father to Brian (Kayla) Hutton, and Scott (Jessica) Hutton, Jr.; loving grandfather of Jaxson, Journey, Julianna, Blayne, Bradyn, SJ and Brock; devoted son of Robert W. McFarland and the late Claudia (Smith) McFarland; brother of Robert (Mary Lou) McFarland and the late Jill McFarland; teasing uncle to four nieces and nephews. Scot was a 1977 graduate of West Allegheny High School. He was a competitor on the football and swim teams and enjoyed being a member of the chorus. Scot was dedicated to Jefferson Memorial Park since 1979, where he took great pride in caring for the park's beauty and the experience of those who visited. His passions were home improvement projects, playing the keyboard, golfing and crossword puzzles, and enjoying his backyard view from his Man Cave with his cats, Emma and Meeps. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 25, 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. A Memorial Service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now