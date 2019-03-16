Home

Laughlin Funeral Home-Castle Shannon
1008 Castle Shannon Blvd
Castle Shannon, PA 15234
412-531-6984
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anne Church
MORROW MATTHEW T.

Age 51, of Castle Shannon, on Friday, March 15, 2019. Born in Old Bridge, NJ, he was the son of Maureen and the late Charles Morrow; beloved husband for 27 years of Christina (Young) Morrow; proud father of Madison, Patrick and CJ Morrow; brother of Michael (Cathy) Morrow, Greg (Michelle) Morrow, Tim (Darla) Morrow, Lisa (Robert) Naylor, Susan (Dean) Majcher and Stephen (Marino Delzotto) Morrow; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Matthew was a Senior IT Manager at UPMC Passavant Hospital. Family and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 1008 Castle Shannon Blvd. on Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Anne Church on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Passavant Hospital Foundation Patient Assistance, 9100 Babcock Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237 or to Castle Shannon Youth Association, P.O. Box 10412, Pittsburgh, PA 15234.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 16, 2019
