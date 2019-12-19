|
|
LUKETIC MATTHEW V.
Age 72, of McKeesport, died December 17, 2019. Son of the late Matthew E. and Mildred Zalac Luketic, he was born August 22, 1947. He was a retired employee of the McKeesport Municipal Authority, a member of C.F.U. Lodge 146 and was active in Democratic Party of McKeesport. He was also a member of the McKeesport JayCees and was Man of the Year in 1976. He is survived by his sister, Carol (Larry) Harrison of Trafford; nieces, Kimberly (Jeff) McNaney and Cari (Wayne) Ireland; a great-nieces and great-nephews. Friends will be received at the DANIEL F. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY on Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Blessing Service there Saturday at 10 a.m. with interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019