Daniel F Bekavac Funeral Home
More Obituaries for MATTHEW LUKETIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MATTHEW V. LUKETIC

MATTHEW V. LUKETIC Obituary
LUKETIC MATTHEW V.

Age 72, of McKeesport, died December 17, 2019. Son of the late Matthew E. and Mildred Zalac Luketic, he was born August 22, 1947. He was a retired employee of the McKeesport Municipal Authority, a member of C.F.U. Lodge 146 and was active in Democratic Party of McKeesport. He was also a member of the McKeesport JayCees and was Man of the Year in 1976. He is survived by his sister, Carol (Larry) Harrison of Trafford; nieces, Kimberly (Jeff) McNaney and Cari (Wayne) Ireland; a great-nieces and great-nephews. Friends will be received at the DANIEL F. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY on Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Blessing Service there Saturday at 10 a.m. with interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019
