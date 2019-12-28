|
DUNN, CDP SR. MAURA ANNE
Sister Maura Anne (Shirley) Dunn completed the purpose of her life on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at age 90, a Sister of Divine Providence for 52 years, and the oldest living graduate of La Roche University. She is survived by her brother, Edward J. Dunn, and was preceded in death by her parents, Edward J. and Bertha C. (Dunegan) Dunn. Sister Maura Anne lived a life of service, and it was a very colorful and varied life. Before joining the Congregation of the Sisters of Divine Providence, she attended the University of Pittsburgh and trained to be a stenographer and paralegal. She worked at the Carnegie Library, and at the Pentagon. After entering the Congregation, she completed a degree in sociology at La Roche, and then began her ministry in social service at Divine Providence Hospital. She served in this capacity for 19 years, until she was needed to care for her ailing mother. After her mother passed away, she became a receptionist at her alma mater, La Roche, where, in her words, she "greeted the world coming through the door," the students from 30 or 40 different countries. She also served in the admissions office. In 2017, La Roche named her Woman of Providence, a recognition which she greatly treasured. She never saw her ministry as a job, but a joy. Friends will be received at Providence Heights, 9000 Babcock Boulevard, Allison Park, PA 15101, on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., and Monday, December 30, 2019, from noon to 3:00 p.m. Wake service on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, December 30, 2019, 3:30 p.m., in the Mother of Divine Providence Chapel, at 9000 Babcock Boulevard. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Divine Providence. Arrangements entrusted to ANTHONY G. STAAB FUNERAL HOME, INC. Add a tribute: www.staabfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019