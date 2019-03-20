RUPPRECHT MAURA C.

Age 16, of West Deer, on March 18, 2019. Born on October 18, 2002 in Pittsburgh, PA; beloved daughter of Daniel T. and Molly T. Youngman Rupprecht; loving sister of Danielle (Chris Brown) Rupprecht and Mitchell Rupprecht; granddaughter of Barbara Sunder Rupprecht and the late David G. Rupprecht, and Carl A. Youngman and the late Faylene Scales Youngman; niece of John (Theresa) Youngman, Jo Ann (Ed) Hauck, Sue Miller, Julie (Dennis) Friedl, Dave (Karen) Rupprecht, Mike (Amy) Rupprecht, Joe (Lynnette) Rupprecht, and the late Sue (John) Downey and the late Nancy (Doug) Carr; also survived by many cousins and dear friends. Family will welcome friends Thursday 2-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Victor Church, Bairdford. PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. A sophomore at Deer Lakes High School, Maura was a member of the Marching Band, Varsity Soccer Team, Track and Field, and played for Hot Spurs Soccer Club. She loved music of all kinds and being with her countless friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to Deer Lakes Marching Band Boosters or Girls Soccer Boosters. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaafh.com.