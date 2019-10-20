Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bonaventure Church
Glenshaw, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MAURA DOUGHERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAURA DOUGHERTY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MAURA DOUGHERTY Obituary
DOUGHERTY MAURA

Age 56, of Shaler Twp., passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on Friday, October 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Timothy Dougherty; loving mother of Pat, Colleen, and Kylie; dear sister of Kevin (Terry), Sheila, and Teresa (Terry). Friends will be received on Monday from 1 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Bonaventure Church, Glenshaw.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MAURA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bock Funeral Ltd.
Download Now