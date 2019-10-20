|
DOUGHERTY MAURA
Age 56, of Shaler Twp., passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on Friday, October 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Timothy Dougherty; loving mother of Pat, Colleen, and Kylie; dear sister of Kevin (Terry), Sheila, and Teresa (Terry). Friends will be received on Monday from 1 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Bonaventure Church, Glenshaw.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019