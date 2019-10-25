|
DALEY MAUREEN A. (McCANN)
Age 84, of Upper St. Clair, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Beloved wife for 54 years of her recently departed John Daley; devoted mother of John Michael (Claudia) Daley, Dianne J. Daley and Colleen Gering; loving grandmother of Hannah Gering, Colin and Caitlin Daley; sister of Michael (Beverly) McCann and the late James McCann (survived by Lois); sister-in-law of Mary Bredl, Anne, Catherine, Coleman, the late Michael and Thomas Daley; also survived by nieces and nephews. After getting her nursing certificate, Maureen moved to San Francisco and became a flight attendant nurse with O.N.A., traveling abroad on military aircraft. When she returned to Pittsburgh Maureen continued nursing at Children's Hospital and Mercy Hospital. In addition she did volunteer nursing at Wood Street Commons. Besides her family, nursing and traveling, Maureen's passions included sewing, bargain hunting, gardening, arts and crafts. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Sunday afternoon from 2:00 until 5:00. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Thomas More Church on Monday morning at 10 o'clock. (Everyone please meet at Church). If desired, memorials may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor or the .
www.laughlinfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019