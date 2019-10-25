Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for MAUREEN DALEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAUREEN A. (McCANN) DALEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MAUREEN A. (McCANN) DALEY Obituary
DALEY MAUREEN A. (McCANN)

Age 84, of Upper St. Clair, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Beloved wife for 54 years of her recently departed John Daley; devoted mother of John Michael (Claudia) Daley, Dianne J. Daley and Colleen Gering; loving grandmother of Hannah Gering, Colin and Caitlin Daley; sister of Michael (Beverly) McCann and the late James McCann (survived by Lois); sister-in-law of Mary Bredl, Anne, Catherine, Coleman, the late Michael and Thomas Daley; also survived by nieces and nephews. After getting her nursing certificate, Maureen moved to San Francisco and became a flight attendant nurse with O.N.A., traveling abroad on military aircraft. When she returned to Pittsburgh Maureen continued nursing at Children's Hospital and Mercy Hospital. In addition she did volunteer nursing at Wood Street Commons. Besides her family, nursing and traveling, Maureen's passions included sewing, bargain hunting, gardening, arts and crafts. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Sunday afternoon from 2:00 until 5:00. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Thomas More Church on Monday morning at 10 o'clock. (Everyone please meet at Church). If desired, memorials may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor or the .


www.laughlinfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MAUREEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now