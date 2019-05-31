O'BRIEN MAUREEN ANN

Of Bridgeville, age 62, on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Maureen was the sister of the late Karen O'Brien. She was a proud member of Our Lady of Grace Parish in Scott Township. She enjoyed the Bible verse Thessalonians 1, Ch. 4, "All peoples of the earth that remain alive shall meet Jesus in the clouds to be forever with him." Maureen was also a lover of the English and Canadian People. A Committal Service will be held for Maureen on Monday, June 3, 2019, in the Queen of Heaven Cemetery, where she will be interred. Her funeral arrangements have been entrusted to ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. Online condolences may be made to www.englishfuneralhome.com.