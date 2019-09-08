Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Schellhaas Funeral Home Franklin Park
1600 Stone Mansion Dr.
Franklin Park, PA 15143
(724) 934-3000
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Franklin Park
1600 Stone Mansion Dr.
Franklin Park, PA 15143
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Allison Park Church
2326 Duncan Ave
Allison Park, PA
View Map
MAUREEN C. LONDINO

MAUREEN C. LONDINO Obituary
LONDINO MAUREEN C.

Maureen C. Londino was called to her eternal home on Thursday, September 5, 2019. She conducted symphonies in boardrooms. Created discord and harmony with gestures of her dry erase marker. With her handshake, she soothed you with unconditional love or encouraged you to ascend to a level of excellence beyond what you thought you could be. She knew her destiny was that of an unearthly inheritance and walked with the unfettered poise of one whose investment was eternally secure. That freedom gave her a casual boldness to walk where others' hearts wilted with fear and the tenderness to lean-in when others dared not approach. Maureen is survived by her husband of 39 years Fiore C. Londino, Sr., her son Fiore C. Londino Jr, her daughter Lauren (and Brendon) Robinson, her adored grandchildren Natalie and Jackson… and for those who knew her, by the enduring image of a knowing glance and the faintest hint of a wry smirk. She knew something the rest take time to learn. The family is inviting friends and loved ones to share memories and stories of the treasures she left us at the SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME (1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143) on Sunday from 4-8 p.m., Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A celebration service will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Allison Park Church (2326 Duncan Ave., Allison Park, PA 15101). Please meet at church. As usual, she is waiting for the rest of us to catch up. In lieu of flowers family suggests donations to  Global Family; www.globalfamily.care

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019
