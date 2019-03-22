McGINNIS MAUREEN K. (TRUSCHEL)

Age 78, of Oakmont passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 with her family by her side. Beloved wife for 60 years, of Dale H. McGinnis; loving mother of Darlene (the late John) Woomer, Jr., Jeffrey (Nancy) McGinnis, Robin McCarthy, Colleen (Joe) Faddish, and the late Daniel S. McGinnis; grandmother of Emily, Carolyn, Jason, Ally, Stephen, Thomas, Lindsay, Kelly, Katie, Michael, and Austin; great-grandmother of seven; dear sister of Joanne (the late Albert) Merhaut, Thomas (Mary Jo) Truschel, Karen (the late Thomas) Connors, Vivian (James) Messina, Vonnie (Edward) Butera, Marilyn (James) Rizak, and Carol (Edward) Doyle; sister-in-law of the late Lois and Donald Cleary, the late James and Donna Jackson, and Ron and Sharon McGinnis. Maureen worked with Dale in their family business for over 40 years. She also was a Notary in Oakmont for several years. She was an avid golfer, jazzerciser, and enjoyed weekends with Dale at their cabin. She was active in the Oakmont Elks, being instrumental in starting their annual fish fries. While her family was growing up, she was involved in all their activities associated with school or the community. If anything needed done, just ask Maureen,and it was taken care of. The family thanks the staff at Kane Ross 3 East and AHN Hospice for their loving care to Maureen. Friends and relatives will be received during a Memorial Visitation at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private for the family in Plum Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , National Processing Center, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090. Please include the following with your donation: Maureen McGinnis, 10098 Mansion Drive, Gibsonia, PA 15044 with your donation.