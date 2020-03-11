MAUREEN L. REBHOLZ (1943 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAUREEN L. REBHOLZ.
Service Information
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA
15227
(412)-881-4100
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
8:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Mount Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

REBHOLZ MAUREEN L.

Age 77, on Sunday, March 8, 2020, of Knoxville. Beloved wife of 56 years to Andy Rebholz; loving mother of Andy (Karen), Dave (Phyllis) and Kris (Andy) Graff; G of Madeleine, Gavin, Garrett and Ryder; Grammy of Lauren, Andrew and Lindsey; sister of Anita (Jim) Lachut and Janice (the late Don) Minch; and cherished friend, Doris Roeschenthaler. Also survived by her many nieces and nephews. Maureen was an active member of the former St. Canice Parish and the current Alumni Association. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, March 12, and Friday, March 13, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.  Funeral prayer on Saturday at 8:45 followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary of the Mount Church at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memorials Processing, Memphis, TN 38105. Please call 412-881-4100 with questions and send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.