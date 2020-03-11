REBHOLZ MAUREEN L.

Age 77, on Sunday, March 8, 2020, of Knoxville. Beloved wife of 56 years to Andy Rebholz; loving mother of Andy (Karen), Dave (Phyllis) and Kris (Andy) Graff; G of Madeleine, Gavin, Garrett and Ryder; Grammy of Lauren, Andrew and Lindsey; sister of Anita (Jim) Lachut and Janice (the late Don) Minch; and cherished friend, Doris Roeschenthaler. Also survived by her many nieces and nephews. Maureen was an active member of the former St. Canice Parish and the current Alumni Association. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, March 12, and Friday, March 13, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Saturday at 8:45 followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary of the Mount Church at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memorials Processing, Memphis, TN 38105. Please call 412-881-4100 with questions and send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.