MAUREEN M. ZUBRYD

ZUBRYD MAUREEN M.

Age 80, of N. Fayette Twp., Oakdale, PA, passed peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019. A daughter of the late Margaret and Owen Hurney; beloved wife of 60 years to Harry Zubryd; beloved mother of Diane (Kenneth) Deveaney, Eileen (James) Darnley, John (Julie) Zubryd; cherished grandmother of Christopher, Kimberly, Alex, Jesse, Sydney, and Tyler; adored great-grandmother of Dakoda and Jordan. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, P.C., Edward M. Herrick, Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA, (724) 695-7332, on Tues. May, 21 2019, between the hours of 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wed., May 22, 2019, at 10 a.m., in St. Columbkille R.C. Church, Route 30, Imperial, followed by interment at St. Columbkille Cemetery. It is respectfully requested memorial donations be sent to the ., 810 River Ave., Suite 140, Pgh., PA 15212.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 20, 2019
