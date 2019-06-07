Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
MAUREEN P. (McCARTHY) PLATT

MAUREEN P. (McCARTHY) PLATT Obituary
PLATT MAUREEN P. (McCARTHY)

Age 73, of Shaler Twp., after a long illness, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Loving mother of Shannon Platt, Kala Zarko (John), and Eric Zarko (Kim); proud grandma of Dalton and Zach; also survived by loving relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Platt; and her companion, Walter Zarko. Friends will be received on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp., where a funeral service will be held on Monday, 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The National Aviary, 700 Arch St., Pgh., PA 15212, www.aviary.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 7, 2019
