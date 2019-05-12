|
|
REUSS MAUREEN R.
Age 70, of Shaler Twp., on Friday, May 10, 2019. Preceded in death by both parents Bernard and Mary Reuss; beloved sister of Cathy (Sonny) Portfillio, Rita (Mark) Arnoff, Lynne (John) Greenwald, Janet (Ron) Price, and Diane (Adam) Miller; loving fur mommy of Crystal, Nyla, Yuri, Orchid, Sapphire, Sterling, Precious, and Amur; loving second mother of Amber and David Archer; and dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Monday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Juan Diego, St. Mary Church, Sharpsburg, on Tuesday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Big Cat Rescue.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019