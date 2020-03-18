RUSHE MAUREEN (CAFFREY)

Age 90, of Forest Hills, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020, with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late George Rushe. Dear mother of Kitty (Rick) Glasser, Gigi (Mark) Dunn, Timothy (Tina) Rushe, Maribeth (Ciro) Rolandi, and Regina Rushe. Loving grandmother of Jamie Glasser, Bethany (Keith) Morse, Bradley Glasser, Samantha (Jeff) Belko, Justine (Giancarlo) Dunn, Demi (Cal) Stephens, Nicholas Rushe, and Marina Rolandi; also seven loving great-grandchildren. Sister of Patrice Peebles, Ann Copus; she was preceded in death by her five brothers and three sisters; also numerous nieces and nephews. Maureen was a devoted lifelong member and recognized distinguished parishioner of St. Maurice Parish. She enjoyed bowling, golf and making friends everywhere she went. She thanked God every day that He let her live long enough to be a grandmother. Immediate family is having a private visitation at the funeral home and a private Mass at St. Maurice Church. Memorial donation may be made to or St. Jude.org. Funeral arrangements entrusted to ROBERT P. KARISH FUNERAL HOME, INC., Braddock Hills (412-271-3430 for details). www.karishfuneralhome.com.