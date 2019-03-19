LECKENBY MAUREEN SIMON

Age 89, died peacefully at home after a long illness on Sunday, March 17, 2019, St. Patrick's Day. Born to Maurice and Cecelia Kennedy Simon on December 15, 1929, Maureen grew up in Carrick, graduated from Duquesne University and received her Masters Degree in Remedial Reading from the University of Pittsburgh. After a long career with Pittsburgh Public Schools, Maureen retired in 1996. She was loved by all who knew her. An avid reader and lifetime Pirates fan, Maureen was known for her genuine kindness, generosity, love of Ireland and all things Irish; especially Irish sayings, of which she had many! She also was known to have rarely uttered a derogatory word while always trying to find some good in everyone. Maureen was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, in 1983 and beloved son, Gary, in 2003. Surviving are four sons, Dorn (Cindy), Keith (Shari), Kim (Julie) and Kevin; seven devoted grandchildren who loved her dearly, Kate, Bill, Annie, Timothy, Keith, Lauren, Joseph; and one great-granddaughter, Caroline. Maureen is also survived by her sister and best friend, June Bianco, with whom she traveled the world and was rarely seen without; and her loving "little brother", as she always called him, D. Michael Simon (Kathy). Friends welcome 2-4, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Road, Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday in Our Lady of Grace Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH.

