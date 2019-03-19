Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Kane Blvd.
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Burial
To be announced at a later date
St. Georges Cemetery
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MAUREEN LECKENBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAUREEN SIMON LECKENBY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MAUREEN SIMON LECKENBY Obituary
LECKENBY MAUREEN SIMON

Age 89, died peacefully at home after a long illness on Sunday, March 17, 2019, St. Patrick's Day. Born to Maurice and Cecelia Kennedy Simon on December 15, 1929, Maureen grew up in Carrick, graduated from Duquesne University and received her Masters Degree in Remedial Reading from the University of Pittsburgh. After a long career with Pittsburgh Public Schools, Maureen retired in 1996. She was loved by all who knew her. An avid reader and lifetime Pirates fan, Maureen was known for her genuine kindness, generosity, love of Ireland and all things Irish; especially Irish sayings, of which she had many! She also was known to have rarely uttered a derogatory word while always trying to find some good in everyone. Maureen was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, in 1983 and beloved son, Gary, in 2003. Surviving are four sons, Dorn (Cindy), Keith (Shari), Kim (Julie) and Kevin; seven devoted grandchildren who loved her dearly, Kate, Bill, Annie, Timothy, Keith, Lauren, Joseph; and one great-granddaughter, Caroline. Maureen is also survived by her sister and best friend, June  Bianco, with whom she traveled the world and was rarely seen without; and her loving "little brother", as she always called him, D. Michael Simon (Kathy). Friends welcome 2-4, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Road, Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday in Our Lady of Grace Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH.


www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now