Age 83, of Monroeville, PA, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Beloved wife of 59 years to the late Daniel H. Shiflet; loving mother of Dana (Gary) Miller; cherished grandmother of Danielle Miller; and sister of Joan (Ron) Leffler. Maureen was a private person with a kind and gentle spirit, and a strong faith in God. Friends will be received Tuesday, April 16, 2019, for a 10:00 a.m. memorial service at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., corner of Shaw and Triboro Avenues, Turtle Creek, (412-823-1950). Interment to follow at Restland Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James Fellowship, c/o Rev. John Patterson, 1467 Madden Drive, Monroeville, PA 15146.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019