Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-1950
Resources
More Obituaries for MAUREEN SHIFLET
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAUREEN W. SHIFLET

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MAUREEN W. SHIFLET Obituary
SHIFLET MAUREEN W.

Age 83, of Monroeville, PA, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Beloved wife of 59 years to the late Daniel H. Shiflet; loving mother of Dana (Gary) Miller; cherished grandmother of Danielle Miller; and sister of Joan (Ron) Leffler. Maureen was a private person with a kind and gentle spirit, and a strong faith in God. Friends will be received Tuesday, April 16, 2019, for a 10:00 a.m. memorial service at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., corner of Shaw and Triboro Avenues, Turtle Creek, (412-823-1950). Interment to follow at Restland Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James Fellowship, c/o Rev. John Patterson, 1467 Madden Drive, Monroeville, PA 15146.


www.jobefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now