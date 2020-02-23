Home

More Obituaries for MAUREEN CRIVELLA
MAUREEN Y. CRIVELLA

MAUREEN Y. CRIVELLA Obituary
CRIVELLA MAUREEN Y.

At her Ingram home, with family by her side, on Thursday, February 20, 2020, Maureen Y., age 67. Beloved wife for 47 years of Dana E. Crivella. Loving mother of Dana T. and Amy Crivella. Loving grandmother of Katlyn, Dakota and Sydney Crivella. Sister of Jane (Bob) Mazur, Richard (Patricia) Marpes and the late John (surviving wife Linda) Marpes. A memorial service will be held in the Providence Presbyterian Church, 77 Phillips Lane, Robinson Twp. on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Friends will be received at the church from Noon until the time of the service. Arrangements entrusted to the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, Crafton. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020
