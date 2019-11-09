Home

MAURICE CHARLES SARDI


1935 - 2019
MAURICE CHARLES SARDI Obituary
SARDI MAURICE CHARLES

Maurice "Mauri" Charles Sardi, 84, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2019, at the Cypress of Raleigh, North Carolina. He was born in Jamestown, New York, on March 25, 1935, to Charles and Margaret (Mistretta) Sardi. His parents and his brother, Carl, preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, of 61 years, Jacqueline "Jackie" Lawrence Sardi; four children, Maureen Hanifin (Michael), Elizabeth Knightly (Robert), Charles "Chip" Sardi (Suanne), Christopher Sardi; and ten grandchildren, Sean, Matthew, Jack, Patrick, Michael, William, Chad, Matt, Thomas and Sandra. He was a treasured husband, father and grandfather. He spent his childhood in Clarion, Pennsylvania and graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He earned an MBA from the George Washington University in Washington, DC. Mauri had a long and successful career with Westinghouse Electric Corporation, holding marketing and management positions in several Westinghouse business units. In 1990, he initiated the acquisitions to combine multiple manufacturing entities forming the Knoll Group of which he was named chairman and CEO. He was a gifted leader and thoughtful communicator, earning the respect and friendship of many throughout his life. He served on various boards and organizations in the communities where he resided. Interment will be at the Cedar Grove Cemetery on the University of Notre Dame campus in South Bend, Indiana. A private family service will be held at the All Souls Chapel. To send the family a condolence please visit https://www.rfhr.com/obituaries/Maurice-Mauri-Sardi/ In lieu of flowers, please direct any donations in Memory of Mauri to the Timberwolf Fund at The Franciscan School. Mail to The Franciscan School, Attn: Donna Sincock, 10000 St. Francis Drive, Raleigh, NC 27613, 919-534-4837

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019
