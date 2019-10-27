|
de SAINT MAURICE ELISABETH "LOUTE"
Age 79, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Born April 23, 1940 in Cléré Les Pins, France, she was a daughter of the late Emmanuel and Catherine Thibaut de la Rochethulon and beloved wife of the late Arthur B. de Saint Maurice. Loute was a member of Saint Vincent Basilica Parish, Latrobe. She taught English in France prior to moving to the United States. Locally, she was involved with several Bible studies, a book club, and the Latrobe Women's Club. She enjoyed art, being outside, gardening, cooking, and especially spending time with her grandchildren. Loute is survived by her children, Greg de Saint Maurice of Tokyo, Japan; Marc de Saint Maurice and his wife, Liz Zembruski of Ben Avon, PA and their children, Chloe and Julian; Annabelle de Saint Maurice and her husband, Phil Brazio of California; one brother and four sisters in France and Switzerland; a brother-in-law, François de Saint Maurice of Latrobe; and close friends, the Nowalk family. There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Vincent Basilica, Latrobe. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Vincent Basilica Parish or to the Westmoreland Museum of Art. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 601 Weldon Street, Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019