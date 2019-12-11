Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
MAURICE G. "BUTCH" IGIMS Jr.

MAURICE G. "BUTCH" IGIMS Jr. Obituary
IGIMS, JR. MAURICE G. "BUTCH"

On December 9, 2019, Maurice G. Igims Jr., age 62, of Brighton Heights. Beloved husband of Cecelia J. Igims; father of Maurice (Lynn) Igims, III, Daniel (Tracy) Igims, Joseph (Tiffany) Komora and the late Erika Igims; brother of Marcia (Fred) Squire, Beth (Bob) Killmeyer and Harry (Anita) Igims; also survived by six grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Doris Igims, Sr.  Friends received Wednesday, December 11th, from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, 10 a.m. Contributions may be made to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, www.aspca.org or The , www.woundedwarriorproject.org.  


www.simonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019
