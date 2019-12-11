|
|
IGIMS, JR. MAURICE G. "BUTCH"
On December 9, 2019, Maurice G. Igims Jr., age 62, of Brighton Heights. Beloved husband of Cecelia J. Igims; father of Maurice (Lynn) Igims, III, Daniel (Tracy) Igims, Joseph (Tiffany) Komora and the late Erika Igims; brother of Marcia (Fred) Squire, Beth (Bob) Killmeyer and Harry (Anita) Igims; also survived by six grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Doris Igims, Sr. Friends received Wednesday, December 11th, from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, 10 a.m. Contributions may be made to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, www.aspca.org or The , www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
www.simonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019