|
|
GROB MAURICE
On Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn Grob; beloved father of Darryl L. Grob of Pittsburgh, Heather J. (Burton) Cieply of Southbury, CT and Dr. Robert B. (Tracy) Grob of Orefield, PA; brother of the late Fred Grob, Pauline Singer and Frances Winland; loving grandpa of Alexandra Nicole, Jonah Davd, Gabrielle Noa and Megan Emily Grob, Shayna Faye (Jared) Goldberg, Eric Andrew (Shannon) Cieply and Alexander Benjamin Cieply; great-grandpa of Emma Cieply and Max Goldberg; uncle of Jeffrey Singer. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Sunday at 11 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (10 - 11 a.m.). Interment, Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Suite #100, Allentown, PA 18103 or Temple Emanuel, 1250 Bower Hill Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15243. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019