George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
724-935-3400
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Alexis Church
Wexford, PA
MAURICE J. "MORRIE" STACK

MAURICE J. "MORRIE" STACK Obituary
STACK MAURICE J. "MORRIE"

Age 82, Town of McCandless, on Monday, February 3, 2020. Beloved husband for 56 years of the late Marian (Wagner) Stack; loving father of Karen Howell (Matt), Brian Stack (Robin) and Dan Stack (Suzanne); grandfather of Megan Mercer (Peter), Derek Howell, Kaylyn Scheller (Joe), Brendan Stack, Riley, Kelby and Mulaney Stack; brother of Mary Hewitt (Randy); son of the late Maurice and Martha Stack. Morrie was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a long time member of St. Alexis Church, where he was an original organizer of the St. Alexis Parish Festival and a founding member of the St. Alexis Playcrafters. Morrie was a former Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus #3907. He was a member of T. & T.A. Family and friends received Wednesday, 4-8 p.m. and Thursday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC. 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Alexis Church, Wexford. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. Anthony School Programs-Charitable Foundation Administrative Office, Donations, 2000 Corporate Drive, Suite 580, Wexford, PA 15090 or www.stanthonykids.org/donations

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020
