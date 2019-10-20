|
|
WAYDA SISTER MAURICE
Sister Maurice Wayda, a Sister of Charity of Nazareth, died peacefully at the Vincentian Home on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the age of 94. At the age of 18 she entered the Community of the Vincentian Sisters of Charity. Throughout the next 77 years she faithfully and joyfully served God and others in the Dioceses of Pittsburgh and Greensburg, PA, Phoenix, Al, and Youngtown, Ohio. Sister Maurice earned a B.Ed. degree from Duquesne University and a M.A. in Communications from Notre Dame University. She spent thirty years in education teaching on both the elementary and secondary levels. For 27 years Sister Maurice was the purchasing agent at the Pittsburgh Strip District for the community. Her warm, outgoing personality made her a favorite of the wholesale grocers. She always expressed an interest in them and their families. Sister Maurice used her artistic and communication skills as the community printer. She began this work in 1980 and with the help of Sister Raynita turned out beautiful cards, calendars, community documents and programs. Unfortunately, limited eyesight and illness forced her to quit this ministry that she loved. The last years of Sister Maurice's life were devoted to praying for the needs of the community and world. Remembering the loss of her own mother, she took special notice of girls who needed attention or direction and tried to give them much encouragement. She remarked, "I loved teaching and wanted to lead students to know that life is worth living." Sister Maurice was preceded in death by her parents John and Mary Wayda, her brothers and sisters John, Michael, Mary, Andrew and Ann. She is survived by nieces, nephews and her Sisters in Community. Friends will be received at St. Louise Convent, 8200 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh, PA on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, October 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in the convent chapel on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment in the Sisters' cemetery on the convent grounds. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019