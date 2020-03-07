MAX G. KUMER Jr.

Service Information
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA
15235
(412)-793-3000
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Service
Following Services
Obituary
KUMER, JR. MAX G.

Age 82, of Penn Hills, on Thursday, March 5, 2020.  Beloved husband of Evelyn (Panza) Kumer; father of Eric (Rebecca Shaffer) Kumer, and Craig (Pamela) Kumer; grandfather of Nicolas, and Nina;  brother of  Martin Kumer and the late John B. "Jack" Kumer and Grace Ann Kumer; also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins.  After attending the University of Pittsburgh on a track and field scholarship, Max worked as a Phys. Ed and Health teacher as well as a coach in the Penn Hills School District for 32 years.  He served as PHEA president several times.  Max was a proud, lifelong member of S.N.P.J. and served in the US Marine Corps as a reservist.  He was an avid golfer and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Friends received, Sunday, 2:00-5:00 pm at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, followed with an hour of sharing fond memories and remembrances from 5-6 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2020
bullet U.S. Marines bullet World War II
