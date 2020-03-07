KUMER, JR. MAX G.

Age 82, of Penn Hills, on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Evelyn (Panza) Kumer; father of Eric (Rebecca Shaffer) Kumer, and Craig (Pamela) Kumer; grandfather of Nicolas, and Nina; brother of Martin Kumer and the late John B. "Jack" Kumer and Grace Ann Kumer; also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins. After attending the University of Pittsburgh on a track and field scholarship, Max worked as a Phys. Ed and Health teacher as well as a coach in the Penn Hills School District for 32 years. He served as PHEA president several times. Max was a proud, lifelong member of S.N.P.J. and served in the US Marine Corps as a reservist. He was an avid golfer and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Friends received, Sunday, 2:00-5:00 pm at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, followed with an hour of sharing fond memories and remembrances from 5-6 p.m.