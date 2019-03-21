ROZUM MAX, SR.

Age 94, passed away peacefully in his sleep with his family by his side. His wife, the late Dorothy Makitka passed away October 2014, two weeks after her and Max celebrated their 66th Wedding Anniversary. Max was born February 15, 1925 and so his early formative years were during the heart of the Great Depression. His legacy can best be described by the song, Like a Rock, by Bob Seger, he never gave up and always did everything he could to help those that asked or needed it. On his birthday in 1942, he tried to join the U.S. Army, several months after Pearl Harbor but he was underage and couldn't without his parent's consent. He didn't give up on his desire to join his friends and the war effort, and on his birthday in 1943, he joined the U.S. Army. In May 1944, he had orders to ship out to England, but a day before shipping out he was pulled aside for Army Engineering training. Years later it was learned that the troop he trained with that did go to England were the first to hit the beaches of Normandy on the 6th of June 1944. A few months later, he flew to France and participated in the war effort. He was severely wounded in Ardennes Counteroffensive (Battle of the Bulge) on December 19, 1944. His contribution to the war effort earned him a Purple Heart and two Bronze Stars. Max retired as an electrician from J&L Steel in Pittsburgh after 34 years of service. He was an active leader in his church, St. Peter & Paul, Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Carnegie; he is survived by his Daughter, Sandy Rozum; her children, Maureen, Allison, and Patrick (with Lauren and their child David); his son Max Rozum Jr and his wife, Carol and their children, Mark (his wife Amy and their children Renee and Lindsey), Erin Rakoci (her husband Brian and their children, Paityn and Lydia), Dana Wood (and her husband Jim), and Alex (and his future wife Lauryn Michaels), and his son Jim, his wife Irene and their children, Natalie Turicik (her husband Louis and their child Sofia), Corinna, and Kristie; he is also survived by sisters Rosemary Preuss (Chuck) and MaryAnn Putz (Kurt); as well as several brother and sister-in-laws; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. His legacy to his family and friends will be that he was Like A Rock, one who could always be counted on to help out, and to provide not only what they needed, but what they wanted as much as he possibly could. Family and friends will be received on Friday 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at VLADIMIR S. CORBA FUNERAL HOME, 300 East Main St. Carnegie, Parastas at 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be on Saturday 12:30 p.m. at St. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church on Mansfield Blvd. in Carnegie. EVERYONE PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to St. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 835, Carnegie, PA 15106.