Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Resources
More Obituaries for MAXINE NETHEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAXINE ANN (LUDWIG) NETHEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MAXINE ANN (LUDWIG) NETHEN Obituary
NETHEN MAXINE ANN (LUDWIG)

Age 84, of Glenshaw, passed peacefully, on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Loving mother of Marykay (Stephen) Knechtel, William (Janet), Richard, Robert (Roberta), Barbara Nethen, and Patricia Nethen; proud grandma of Derek, Kristen, Jessica, Waylon, Luke, Zac, Katrina, and Sarah; also survived by three great-grandchildren. She is now reunited with her three loving sisters in heaven. Maxine was a proud lifelong Steelers fan. No visitation. A Memorial Service will be held in St. Bonaventure Church, Glenshaw, on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Arrangements made by the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bock Funeral Ltd.
Download Now