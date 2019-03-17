|
NETHEN MAXINE ANN (LUDWIG)
Age 84, of Glenshaw, passed peacefully, on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Loving mother of Marykay (Stephen) Knechtel, William (Janet), Richard, Robert (Roberta), Barbara Nethen, and Patricia Nethen; proud grandma of Derek, Kristen, Jessica, Waylon, Luke, Zac, Katrina, and Sarah; also survived by three great-grandchildren. She is now reunited with her three loving sisters in heaven. Maxine was a proud lifelong Steelers fan. No visitation. A Memorial Service will be held in St. Bonaventure Church, Glenshaw, on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Arrangements made by the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019