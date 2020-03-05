|
GERMEYER MAXINE C. (KRESS)
Age 70, of Bethel Park, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away surrounded by her loving family on February 28, 2020. Maxine is survived by her beloved husband, John "Jack" Moslander; her children, Barbra Kress, Joe (Wendy) Kress, Richard Kress, John (Dawn) Moslander, and Jaison (Jessica) Moslander; her grandchildren, Madison, John Robert (Amanda), Darwin, Alex, and Kayla; her siblings, Dutch (Donna) Germeyer, Kate (Jack) Marks, Mike (Patty) Germeyer, and Tom (Patty) Germeyer. Maxine is also survived by her twin sister, Margie (John) Ehman; and many nieces and nephews, including Jen Spoonhoward, who gave extreme comfort and support during Max's illness. Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday, March 6, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Prayer Service will follow on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home's Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choosing in Max's memory. Condolences and more info may be found at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020