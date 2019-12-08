Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calvin L Sheffield Funeral Home
1125 Alleg Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15233
412-322-2530
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Matthews AME Zion Church
Thorn and Walnut Street
Sewickley, PA
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthews AME Zion Church
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Matthews AME Zion Church
Interment
Following Services
Sewickley Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for MAXINE JENKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAXINE JENKINS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MAXINE JENKINS Obituary
JENKINS MAXINE

Maxine Jenkins, 99, a resident of Sewickley PA, entered into eternal rest on Sunday November 24, 2019. Family and friends will be received Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Monday, December 9, 2019 from 10:00 a.m until services at 12 noon, in the St. Matthews AME Zion Church on Thorn and Walnut Street, Sewickley PA. Interment will follow in Sewickley Cemetery. Transitional services entrusted to the CALVIN L. SHEFFIELD FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MAXINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -