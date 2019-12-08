|
|
JENKINS MAXINE
Maxine Jenkins, 99, a resident of Sewickley PA, entered into eternal rest on Sunday November 24, 2019. Family and friends will be received Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Monday, December 9, 2019 from 10:00 a.m until services at 12 noon, in the St. Matthews AME Zion Church on Thorn and Walnut Street, Sewickley PA. Interment will follow in Sewickley Cemetery. Transitional services entrusted to the CALVIN L. SHEFFIELD FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019