SAUTEL MAXINE (KELLY)

Age 93, of Greentree, peacefully on June 9, 2019. She was born on October 9, 1925 in East Liverpool, OH. Maxine is reunited with her beloved husband of 62 years, Louis Sautel. She grew up on a farm in Ohio amidst seven siblings, and moved to Pittsburgh shortly after marriage, where she devoted her life to her family. Her impact is immeasurable. She is survived by two sons, Daniel (Tracey) Sautel of Pittsburgh, David (Lu Ann) Sautel of Myrtle Beach, SC; daughter, Mary K. O'Donnell of Greentree; and will be dearly missed by grandchildren, Kelly (Michael) Tobias of South Park, Jackie Larkin of Bethel Park, Louis (Carrie) O'Donnell of Kalamazoo, MI and Meredith (Jason) O'Donnell Kump of Long Island; nine great-grandchildren; a sister; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her doting husband, she was preceded by four brothers; two sisters; and close sister-in-law, Mary K. Favinger. Entrusted to the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. A Committal Service will take place on Friday, June 14, 11 a.m. at Jefferson Memorial Park. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.