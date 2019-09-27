Home

Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-5100
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Hebron Church
10460 Frankstown Road
Penn Hills, PA
View Map
MAY (ROEDER) SCHIRM

MAY (ROEDER) SCHIRM Obituary
SCHIRM MAY (ROEDER)

Age 94, of Penn Hills, peacefully at home surrounded by her family, May went to be with her Lord on September 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late David M. Schirm, Sr.; loving mother of David M. Schirm, Jr. (Deb) and Beverly Rhodes (Raymond); sister of the late John Roeder, Sadie Gumpto, Christian Roeder, Katherine Raymond, Robert Roeder, and Dorothy Gumpto; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to give thanks to her loving caregivers: her niece Audri, Sandy, and Sammie. Friends received Sunday 2-8 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. Funeral Service at Hebron Church, 10460 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills, on Monday at 11 a.m. Everyone Please Meet at Church. Memorial contributions may be made to UPMC Alzheimer's Research, 200 Lothrop St., Pgh., PA 15213.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019
