CONLEY MAYNETTE M. "DOLLY"
Of Brookline, age 80, on Monday, April 8, 2019. Beloved wife of John J. "Jack"; mother of Michelle (Domenic) Donovan, Mark (Shelly) Conley and Kristen (Brian) Doyle; sister of James and Robert Stadler; grandmother of Kyle, Evan, Alaina, Sara, Gillian, Zachary, Connor and Morgan. Family and friends will be received at FRANK. F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 Wednesday Only, 2-4, 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, 10 a.m. in the Church of the Resurrection. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E 201, Pgh., PA 15222.
www.deborfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019