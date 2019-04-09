Home

Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
MAYNETTE M. "DOLLY" CONLEY

MAYNETTE M. "DOLLY" CONLEY Obituary
CONLEY MAYNETTE M. "DOLLY"

Of Brookline, age 80, on Monday, April 8, 2019. Beloved wife of John J. "Jack"; mother of Michelle (Domenic) Donovan, Mark (Shelly) Conley and Kristen (Brian) Doyle; sister of James and Robert Stadler; grandmother of Kyle, Evan, Alaina, Sara, Gillian, Zachary, Connor and Morgan. Family and friends will be received at FRANK. F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 Wednesday Only, 2-4, 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, 10 a.m. in the Church of the Resurrection. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E 201, Pgh., PA 15222.


www.deborfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019
