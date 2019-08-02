|
MARVIT MAZAL BOUGANIM
Passed away on July 29, 2019; 26th of Tamuz, 5779. She was 66 years old. Born in Casablanca, Morocco on May 8, 1953, she grew up in Jerusalem and served in the IDF, where she met her future husband. Mazal dedicated her life to caring for others. As a floor nurse for 25 years at UPMC Montefiore, Charles Morris Nursing Home, and elsewhere, Mazal brought sunshine to her patients and residents. Mazal is survived by her husband, Joshua; sisters, Sima, Anet, Tamar, and Miriam; children, Deborah, Moshe, Tom, and Sam; daughter-in-law, Danielle; son-in-law, Edgar; and grandson, John. She was predeceased by her brothers, Amram and Tzion. Mazal was known for her love of travel and her commitment to her family, regularly taking her family on trips to Israel. Mazal was buried in Homestead Hebrew Cemetery in West Mifflin, PA. Arrangements were entrusted to the GESHER HACHAIM JEWISH BURIAL SOCIETY.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019