|
|
HESSER MELANIE J.
Melanie J. Hesser, 57, Brookline, Pittsburgh, formerly of Altoona and Hollidaysburg, passed away unexpectedly following a house fire at her residence, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. She was born in Dubois, daughter of the late Matthew J. Sr., and Violet (Krawczyk) Hesser. Surviving are a brother, Matthew J. Hesser Jr. of Arroyo Grande, CA; and a sister, Rebecca H. (Willis) Smith of Birdsboro; seven nieces and nephews; one great-niece; three great-nephews; several aunts and uncles; special friend Kelly Husak and her son, Joe Husak;. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Diane Nagel. Melanie received a bachelor's degree in rehabilitation education from Penn State University and had also received a master's degree in rehabilitation counseling from the University of Pittsburgh. Throughout her working career she had worked as an independent assessment coordinator for The Alliance for Infants and Toddlers, Inc., as a procedures coordinator and social worker for ARC Allegheny, and as a resident mental health counselor for Turtle Creek Valley MH/MR, INC. Melanie also had volunteered for UPMC Mercy Hospital6A Medical Detox Unit. She was a former member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Lakemont. Melanie had a great love for animals. She enjoyed her cats and dogs, but she especially loved breeding, raising, showing and selling rabbits. She was kind and good hearted with a wonderful sense of humor. Local services will be held with a private memorial service by the family. Arrangements are by THE STEVENS MORTUARY, INC., 1421 Eighth Ave., Altoona, PA 16602. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Melanie's memory to the Western Pennsylvania Humane Society, 1101 Western Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020