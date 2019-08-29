|
PUTNAK MELANIE KAREN
Melanine Karen Putnak, 72, of Pittsburgh, PA passed away on Aug. 21, 2019 following a lengthy illness in the home of her son with the family around her. Born on Oct. 19, 1946 to the late Thomas E. Scurfield and Elsie "Pat" Scurfield, in Charleroi, PA. She was raised in Monongahela, PA. A member of Grace Luther Church in Monongahela, Melanie graduated from Greater Monongahela High School. She was an entrepreneur, a beautician, she prided herself in making unique hair colors for her longtime clients. After 20 years of being a beautician, she went back to school receiving her Associates Degree in Nursing from CCAC where she was Phi Theta Kappa, then received her Bachelor's Degree in nursing from Waynesburg University. At Southside Hosp., she mentored aspiring nurses in the AIV Program "Peeps" for seventeen years then transferred to Mercy Hosp. for eight years, retiring in 2015 after 25 years. Melaine had a smile that was contagious. Her personality was endearing and her love for her family was visible and heartfelt. She enjoyed going on family vacations, playing the piano, and spending time with her grandchildren. Her love her for family was visible and heartfelt by all around her. Melanie leaves behind to cherish her memory a beloved son, Christopher Putnak and wife, Jessica; daughter, Karen "Bitsy" Lovett; grandchildren, Cameron, Conner, Brooklyn and Kyle Putnak, Christine and Ashton Lovett; great-grandchildren, Gracie, Bailey and Harley Lovett. She was preceded in death by a sister, Meredith "Dede" Crusan. Arrangements have been entrusted to the WILLIAM R. TAYLOR F.H., 645 McMahon Ave., Monessen, PA 15062. 724-684-4877. Trudy L. Taylor, Funeral Director in charge. In lieu of flowers, family asks you donate to the Western PA. Humane Society. Internment was Private.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019