KURTZ MELANIE R. (MORRIS)
Age 78, of West Mifflin on January 25, 2020. Beloved wife of John M. for 58 years. Loving mother of John M., Jr. (Rondora) of Arlington, VA and William M. (Diane) of Bethel Park, PA. Preceded in death by son, Daniel J. Grandmother to Sarah Kurtz (Michael) King, Aimee Kurtz, Jordan Marcovitz, Allison and Matthew Kurtz. Step-grandmother to Tayln Samuelu and Tihani Guzman. Great-grandmother to Lily Kurtz, Aiden and Lindsey King. Cherished sister of Elizabeth Zabik, Enolia Morris and Alice Braun. Melanie was retired from Mellon Bank and was employed as an office administrator for the BNY Mellon MVPs. Melanie served on the altar guild and was a chalice bearer at St. Matthews Episcopal Church. She was also a member of the Red Hats Crimson Cuties. Friends and Family will be received at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, 3511 Main Street Munhall, PA 15120 (412-461-6394) on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Homestead. Interment to follow at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery will be private.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020