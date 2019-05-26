|
EPPERSON MELBA C.
Peacefully on May 23, 2019. Beloved mother of Robert (Nancy) Epperson; sister of Toni McClendon, Kathleen Bluitt and Nick Porter. He is also survived by a great host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday, 4 to 8 p.m. at the COSTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 427 Lincoln Ave., 15206. Funeral service on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Macedonia Baptist Church, 2225 Bedford Ave., 15219. www.costonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 26, 2019