Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coston Funeral Homes, Inc
427 Lincoln Avenue
East Liberty, PA 15206
412-661-5916
Resources
More Obituaries for MELBA EPPERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MELBA C. EPPERSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MELBA C. EPPERSON Obituary
EPPERSON MELBA C.

Peacefully on May 23, 2019. Beloved mother of Robert (Nancy) Epperson; sister of Toni McClendon, Kathleen Bluitt and Nick Porter. He is also survived by a great host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday, 4 to 8 p.m. at the COSTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 427 Lincoln Ave., 15206. Funeral service on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Macedonia Baptist Church, 2225 Bedford Ave., 15219. www.costonfuneralhome.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now