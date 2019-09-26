Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-766-5080
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View Map
MELISSA A. (MANGONE) HAHN


1976 - 2019
MELISSA A. (MANGONE) HAHN Obituary
HAHN MELISSA A. (MANGONE)

Age 43, of West View on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Mother of Brandon Edwards, Mikell Koziak, and the late Matthew Rawlings; daughter of Denise and Leonard Mangone; sister of Jordan Vukmanic and Joshua (Haley) Vukmanic; also survived by loving family, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019
