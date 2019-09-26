|
HAHN MELISSA A. (MANGONE)
Age 43, of West View on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Mother of Brandon Edwards, Mikell Koziak, and the late Matthew Rawlings; daughter of Denise and Leonard Mangone; sister of Jordan Vukmanic and Joshua (Haley) Vukmanic; also survived by loving family, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019