WEIR MELISSA L. "MISSIE" (GARLAND)
Of Munhall, on March 6, 2019, age 42. Daughter of William and Bok (Munsai) Garland; beloved wife of 13 years of Kenneth G. Weir; loving mother of Sarah, Ken Jr. and Elizabeth Weir; sister of Nina Stock and Rebecca Garland; daughter-in-law of Kenneth J. and Loretta Weir; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS - WASIK - GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be Monday, 10 a.m., at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Homestead.
