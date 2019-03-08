Home

Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
MELISSA L. "MISSIE" (GARLAND) WEIR

MELISSA L. "MISSIE" (GARLAND) WEIR Obituary
WEIR MELISSA L. "MISSIE" (GARLAND)

Of Munhall, on March 6, 2019, age 42.  Daughter of William and Bok (Munsai) Garland; beloved wife of 13 years of Kenneth G. Weir; loving mother of Sarah, Ken Jr. and Elizabeth Weir; sister of Nina Stock and Rebecca Garland; daughter-in-law of Kenneth J. and Loretta Weir; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS - WASIK - GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.  A Funeral Mass will be Monday, 10 a.m., at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Homestead.


www.swgfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
