MELISSA U. EBERZ

MELISSA U. EBERZ Obituary
EBERZ MELISSA U.

Age 71, of Reserve Twp., formerly of Clearfield, Sewickley, Bellevue and Cranberry, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Beloved wife of 52 years of James Eberz; loving mother of Lisa (James) Hughes of Ross Twp., and Janice Eberz of Butler; dear grandmother of Amanda, Katlin, and Cory; dear great-grandmother of Harper and Colten; dear sister of Herb, John Unger, and the late Wood Unger; aunt of Cari and Lee Unger. Family and Friends will be received 4-8 p.m. Saturday and 2-7 p.m. Sunday at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St. Pgh, PA 15212-Troy Hill. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 a.m. In Most Holy Name Church - Troy Hill. Melissa was a graduate of Quaker Valley High School, class of 1965. She was a member of the Christian Mothers and was on the fundraising committee at Most Holy Name Parish. She was one of the founding committee members of the Title I reading program at Northgate School District. She taught first grade at Assumption CCD Program in Bellevue. Please visit her family's online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019
