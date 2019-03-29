EBERZ MELISSA U.

Age 71, of Reserve Twp., formerly of Clearfield, Sewickley, Bellevue and Cranberry, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Beloved wife of 52 years of James Eberz; loving mother of Lisa (James) Hughes of Ross Twp., and Janice Eberz of Butler; dear grandmother of Amanda, Katlin, and Cory; dear great-grandmother of Harper and Colten; dear sister of Herb, John Unger, and the late Wood Unger; aunt of Cari and Lee Unger. Family and Friends will be received 4-8 p.m. Saturday and 2-7 p.m. Sunday at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St. Pgh, PA 15212-Troy Hill. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 a.m. In Most Holy Name Church - Troy Hill. Melissa was a graduate of Quaker Valley High School, class of 1965. She was a member of the Christian Mothers and was on the fundraising committee at Most Holy Name Parish. She was one of the founding committee members of the Title I reading program at Northgate School District. She taught first grade at Assumption CCD Program in Bellevue. Please visit her family's online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com