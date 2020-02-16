|
PHILLIPS MELODIE (CAMPBELL)
Melodie (Campbell) Phillips, age 76, passed away peacefully in her sleep early in the morning on Friday, February 7, 2020, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. Melodie was born in Pittsburgh, PA on July 30, 1943 and raised in Mt. Lebanon by her parents William and Kitty Lou (Haughton) Campbell. She graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School in 1961. She was an amazing mother and grandmother who loved to ski, play tennis, play games and cook with her children and grandchildren. She also had a passion for business and founded and co-managed a company called Champion Mine Supply with her husband Paul. Known for her sense of humor, she loved nothing more than sharing stories and her infectious laugh with family and friends at one of her many dinner parties. Her laugh was a sweet melody to the ears of everyone in her life, and we are comforted by knowing that the Sweet Melodie we all knew before Alzheimer's is now sharing her laugh again with those family and friends who preceded her. A celebration of her life will be held later this May for her family and close friends. Melodie was passionate about helping to find a cure for Alzheimer's. She was a loving wife for 36 years to Paul I. Phillips of Champion, PA. Melodie is also survived by her three children; Susan DiBiase and husband Peter Sebestyen, Laura DiBiase and husband Ronald Lorch, and James DiBiase and wife Kristan Walters DiBiase; her grandchildren Kathryn and Nelson DiBiase; her brother William Campbell; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. In addition to her family and friends, she leaves behind a very special caregiver, Juliet Cox. Melodie loved and touched all of these people deeply. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be sent to the on her behalf. There will be no public viewing or visitation.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020