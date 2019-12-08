|
|
TRANCHINI MELVA "COOKIE"
Melva "Cookie" Tranchini, age 83, of Jefferson Hills, passed away on Thu., Dec. 5, 2019 in Jefferson Hospital. Born Aug. 10, 1936 in New York, NY, she was a daughter of the late Theodore Mirkovich and Zorka (Terzich) Mirkovich Check. A member of Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, its Kola Sisters, and the SNF, Cookie worked as a secretary at both Fisher Scientific and the City of Clairton. She loved her Serbian culture, and loved to bake, cook, and parasail. Cookie is survived by her husband of 59 1/2 years Joseph Tranchini; her children, Leslie (Johnathan) Thomas of Arlington, VA and Joseph (Carla) Tranchini of Jefferson Hills; her grandchildren, Nicole (Daniel) Muhr, Bryan Wish, and Alexandra and Laura Tranchini; and also nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Cookie was preceded in death by her sister Nedra Drobac. Friends will be received in the A.J. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 555 5th. St., Clairton, PA 15025 (412-233-5700), on Mon., Dec. 9, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. (with a 2:30 p.m. Pomen Service) and 6 to 8 p.m. A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Tue., Dec. 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, 450 Maxwell Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15236. PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. Interment will be held on Wed., Dec. 11, 2019 at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations in Cookie's name be made to either the Serbian Kola Sisters, c/o Holy Trinity S.O. Church, 450 Maxwell Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15236 or St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.bekavacfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019