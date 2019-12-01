|
CLOUNER MELVIN C.
Age 87, of Laurel Gardens, Ross Township, on November 29, 2019. Born on September 28, 1932 in Pittsburgh, PA, son of the late Edward and Margaret Meyer Clouner. Beloved husband for 66 years of Marianne Knorr Clouner. Loving father of Malanne (Fred) Roney, Judith (Kenneth) Gorman and Lee (Pamela) Clouner. Proud grandfather of Jennifer (Tom) Pfeifer, Tiffany Lachellie, Lindsay (Matthew) Huthison, Kenneth (Kyrstin) Gorman, Jr., Brennan Clouner and Danielle Clouner. Also survived by six great-grandchildren, Colton, Kaileigh, Jaxon, Dominik, Viviana and Finleigh. A U.S. Army Veteran, Melvin was a great husband, dad, and pappy. He was a member of Elks, Masons, enjoy gardening and yard work, and loved to hunt and fish. Burial services private. Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, West View. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019