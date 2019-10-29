Home

Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
View Map
Age 82, of Monroeville, passed away on October 27, 2019. Beloved husband for 59 years of Jane Showalter; father of Lynn (Juanita) Showalter and LeAnn Skinner; grandfather of Joseph, Jeromy, and Jessi Showalter and Christopher, Nicholas, and Anna-Lee Skinner. Melvin worked for Sherwin Williams for 43 years and was active with the Boy Scouts in Monroeville. He loved to camp and had a special spot on the trail in Cook Forest where him and Jane would take in the scenery. Preceded in death by parents, Melvin C. and Verna Mae Showalter. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday from 12 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4 p.m.at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethel United Presbyterian Church, 418 Beatty Rd., Monroeville, PA 15146. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019
