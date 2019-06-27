Home

MELVIN E. "THEMEL" WILSON

MELVIN E. "THEMEL" WILSON Obituary
Age 76, suddenly on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, of Whitehall. Beloved husband of the late Barbara G. (Gustashaw) Wilson; loving father of Stephen E. and Beth A. (Phil) Eades; cherished grandfather of Allison and Lindsay Eades; son of the late Mary and Melvin Wilson; brother of Susan and the late Mary Ann Quinlin. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and close golfing buddies. Melvin was a member of Local 449 Steamfitters for over 50 years, Westwood Golf Club and Bradley's Golf League at Cedarbrook Golf Course. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. A blessing service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 7:00 p.m. with a reception immediately following at the Whitehall House (adjacent to the funeral home). Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 27, 2019
